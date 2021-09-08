By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

Alex Albon’s move to Williams leaves just Alfa Romeo, Haas and Aston Martin to confirm their 2022 driver line-ups.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the grid is shaping up for next season.

MERCEDES

Sir Lewis Hamilton (Gbr)

Car: 44

Age: 36

Starts: 279

Wins: 99

Championships: 7 (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

George Russell (Gbr)

It’s official. Next year, I’ll be a Mercedes F1 driver. This is a special day for me and I want to say a huge thank you to @WilliamsRacing, @MercedesAMGF1 and everyone who has supported me in getting to where I am today. I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MmGA1vr9mR — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 7, 2021

Car: 63

Age: 23

Starts: 51

Wins: 0

RED BULL

Max Verstappen (Ned)

Car: 33

Age: 23

Starts: 132

Wins: 17

Sergio Perez (Mex)

Car: 11

Age: 31

Starts: 204

Wins: 2

McLAREN

Lando Norris (Gbr)

Britain’s Lando Norris will remain with McLaren in 2022 (David Davies/PA)

Car: 4

Age: 21

Starts: 51

Wins: 0

Daniel Ricciardo (Aus)

Car: 3

Age: 32

Starts: 201

Wins: 7

ASTON MARTIN

Sebastian Vettel (Ger)

Car: 5

Age: 34

Starts: 270

Wins: 53

Championships: 4 (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)

TBC

ALPINE

Fernando Alonso (Spa)

Fernando Alonso returned to F1 in 2021 (Alpine F1/handout/PA)

Car: 14

Age: 40

Starts: 324

Wins: 32

Championships: 2 (2005, 2006)

Esteban Ocon (Fra)

Car: 31

Age: 24

Starts: 80

Wins: 1

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc (Mon)

Car: 16

Age: 23

Starts: 72

Wins: 2

Carlos Sainz (Spa)

Car: 55

Age: 27

Starts: 131

Wins: 0

ALPHATAURI

Pierre Gasly (Fra)

Car: 10

Age: 25

Starts: 77

Wins: 1

Yuki Tsunoda (Jap)

Car: 22

Age: 21

Starts: 13

Wins: 0

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas (Fin)

Car: 77

Age: 32

Starts: 169

Wins: 9

TBC

HAAS

Nikita Mazepin (Rus)

Car: 9

Age: 22

Starts: 13

Wins: 0

TBC

WILLIAMS

Nicholas Latifi (Can)

Car: 6

Age: 25

Starts: 30

Wins: 0

Alex Albon (Thai)

I can’t tell you how good it feels to say.. I’m joining @WilliamsRacing for 2022!! The most sincere thank you to Jost and everyone at Williams for trusting me with this opportunity and of course @redbullracing especially Christian and Dr. Marko for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/c0NhSQLd0L — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) September 8, 2021

Car: 23

Age: 25

Starts: 38

Wins: 0