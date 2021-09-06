Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 21:53

Leona Maguire finishes Solheim Cup unbeaten after singles win

Leona Maguire has won her singles match with Jennifer Kupcho 5-and-4 on the final day of the the Solheim Cup
Press Association

That makes the Cavan native the first ever rookie go unbeaten in all her matches in her maiden tournament.

With all 12 matches out on the course, Europe led in three, trailed in three and were all square in the remaining six.

Ireland’s Maguire was in the strongest position as she raced four up on fellow unbeaten rookie Jennifer Kupcho after just seven holes.

Maguire, who had taken three and a half points from her four matches to date, eagled the second and birdied the fourth, sixth and seventh to take command of match three.

Maguire duly completed a comprehensive 5 and 4 victory to make it four and a half points from five matches on her debut in the contest.

The 26-year-old told Sky Sports: “The goal was to get my point, that’s all I can do.

“I’ve given it my absolute all this week, I couldn’t have given anything more. I couldn’t have asked for a better week and hopefully the girls can finish it off.”

