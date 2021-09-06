James Cox

TG4 Ladies Football Finals day was extremely popular with Irish television viewers, with just under 600,000 viewers tuning in.

In all, just under 600,000 people tuned into TG4’s coverage of finals day yesterday according to TAM Ireland figures, with an average audience of 226,600 watching the live broadcast of the senior final between Meath and Dublin; a rise of over 50,000 from the 2020 senior football final which was played just before Christmas.

The match took a 30 per cent share of viewing among individuals.

Viewing peaked at 5.36pm, with 347,400 viewers as Meath won the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time on a historic day for ladies football.

TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont said: “TG4 is extremely proud of another successful year of the TG4 Ladies Football Championship. TG4's 21 year partnership with Ladies Football is going from strength to strength. It is wonderful to see the support for ladies football across all sectors of society as evident by those who turned up in Croke Park yesterday and the viewers watching the matches on TG4.”