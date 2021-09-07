Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 08:07

Football rumours: Manchester United to make fresh approach for Declan Rice

City are also very keen to tie down Phil Foden to a new deal.
Football rumours: Manchester United to make fresh approach for Declan Rice

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester United have not given up on their plans to sign Declan Rice despite not pursuing their interest in the West Ham midfielder over the summer, writes the Daily Mirror. The 22-year-old will be on a list of targets next summer, the paper adds, with Chelsea also said to be keen.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are looking to tie their own England midfielder Phil Foden down to a new contract and will offer the 21-year-old a new six-year deal, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Monaco could face a struggle to keep Aurelien Tchouameni next summer with Chelsea set to pursue their interest in the midfielder, says the Daily Express. The Stamford Bridge club were keen on the 21-year-old France international but the Blues ended up signing Saul Niguez.

A trio of players could be set to leave Old Trafford following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, writes the Daily Express. The paper says the second coming of the Portugal forward could see Donny Van De Beek further pushed out, while Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial could also struggle for minutes and look to leave.

David Luiz may have to plump for a deal with Serie A newcomers Salernitana after failing to get a contract elsewhere since leaving Arsenal, reports the Daily Star. The Italian club, who finished second in the Serie B last season, are rumoured to also be close to a deal for veteran winger Franck Ribery.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Carlos Soler: Liverpool are considering a move for the Valencia and Spain midfielder as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum who departed Anfield for Paris St Germain, writes Fichajes.

Aaron Ramsey: The midfielder is willing to fight for a starting place at Juventus and turned down a number of offers to leave over the summer, according to Calciomercato.

Marco Asensio: The Real Madrid midfielder is mulling over the idea of leaving the LaLiga side to progress in his career, with Liverpool touted as a possible destination for the 25-year-old, says Todofichajes.

More in this section

Patrick Vieira reveals he had talks about signing for Tottenham Patrick Vieira reveals he had talks about signing for Tottenham
Emma Raducanu completes her New York fairy tale with US Open final victory Emma Raducanu completes her New York fairy tale with US Open final victory
Odsonne Edouard in disbelief after stunning Crystal Palace debut Odsonne Edouard in disbelief after stunning Crystal Palace debut
Raducanu v Fernandez US Open final to be shown on Channel 4 and Amazon Prime

Raducanu v Fernandez US Open final to be shown on Channel 4 and Amazon Prime

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more