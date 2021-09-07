Cork's senior football manager Ronan McCarthy has stepped down from his role following a decision by the Cork GAA executive not to extend his term.

According to the Irish Examiner, the executive met on Monday evening to finalise the decision.

McCarthy became manager at the end of the 2017 season, succeeding Peadar Healy.

A further two-year agreement was reached prior to the 2021 season, the final year of which will not be fulfilled following Monday's decision.

Earlier this year, McCarthy received a 12-week suspension following a team bonding session on Youghal beach during the country's Level 5 lockdown. The season was also marred by a huge loss to neighbours Kerry in the Munster final, losing 4-22 to 1-9.

It is thought 2019 All-Ireland minor winning manager Bobbie O'Dwyer may take McCarthy's place, as current senior coach Cian O'Neill and U20 coach Keith Ricken are both said to be out of the running.