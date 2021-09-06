Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 13:59

Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams dies after long coma

The Senegal-born player won 22 caps for Les Bleus and also represented Paris St Germain.
Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams dies after long coma

PA Sport Staff

Former France and Paris St Germain defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died at the age of 73 after spending 39 years in a coma.

Senegal-born Adams, who played for PSG between 1977 and 1979 and won 22 caps for his adopted country, underwent a knee operation in 1982 but errors with the anaesthetic resulted in cardiac arrest and brain damage.

He left hospital after 15 months, after which he was cared for by his wife Bernadette, but never regained consciousness.

In a statement PSG expressed their condolences and said Adams’ “joie de vivre, charisma and experience commanded respect”.

Adams also made 145 appearances for Nice prior to his move to the capital, having played 84 matches for his first club Nimes.

Nice will pay tribute at their home match against Monaco on September 19. Nimes said they offered “most sincere condolences to his loved ones and to his family”.

More in this section

Wallabies hand Springboks another reality check with 30-17 win Wallabies hand Springboks another reality check with 30-17 win
Thomas Tuchel hopes Toni Rudiger will sign a new contract at Chelsea Thomas Tuchel hopes Toni Rudiger will sign a new contract at Chelsea
Anthony Joshua promises to do everything in his power to set up Tyson Fury fight Anthony Joshua promises to do everything in his power to set up Tyson Fury fight
Sadio Mane hits 100th Liverpool goal to set Jurgen Klopp’s side on road to win

Sadio Mane hits 100th Liverpool goal to set Jurgen Klopp’s side on road to win

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more