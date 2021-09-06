Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes exit confirmed as Finn joins Alfa Romeo

Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent

Valtteri Bottas’ departure from Mercedes has been confirmed – clearing the way for British driver George Russell to join Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas will make the switch to Alfa Romeo in 2022 after five seasons alongside Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.

The 32-year-old Finn, who finished third at Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix, will replace Kimi Raikkonen.

Breaking news! 🗞 @ValtteriBottas will join Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN for the 2022 season and beyond, with the Finnish driver signing a multi-year deal with the Hinwil-based team. pic.twitter.com/2XNeMtUGMn — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) September 6, 2021

The 2007 world champion (41) will retire from Formula One at the end of the year.

It is expected that Russell’s elevation from Williams to Mercedes will be announced on Tuesday.