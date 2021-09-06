Jesse Lingard expects Cristiano Ronaldo to have a huge impact with Man Utd

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Jesse Lingard backed Cristiano Ronaldo to have a tremendous impact at Manchester United after the England attacking midfielder marked the star’s return by copying his goal celebration.

Shockwaves were sent around the footballing world when the Old Trafford giants swooped to bring the 36-year-old back to the club on a two-year deal with the option of a further season.

Ronaldo is expected to make his second United debut against Newcastle following an international break in which the forward became the top scoring male international player of all-time.

The Portuguese brought out his famous celebration after his brace secured a comeback win against the Republic of Ireland, with Lingard adding his own twist to it when opening the scoring for England against Andorra on Sunday.

“Me and Mason (Mount) were just thinking of celebrations this week and obviously we mixed my celebration with Cristiano’s and I said I’d do it if I scored,” Lingard told beIN Sports.

“It’s a little welcoming gift, yeah. He’ll settle in very quickly, he’ll help the team tremendously this season.”

Lingard ended up with a brace in the 4-0 triumph against Andorra – his first international goals since November 2018.

“It’s always a great feeling scoring for your country,” said the 28-year-old, who was cut from England’s provisional squad ahead of the summer’s European Championship.

“They’re the moments that you don’t forget and of course the team helped me today with that.

“It feels amazing. It’s always amazing to put on an English shirt but to score and do well for your country is perfect.

“I thought the lads played well today, it was a professional performance and we go again against Poland.”

England complete their World Cup triple-header in Warsaw on Wednesday after back-to-back 4-0 wins against Hungary and Andorra saw them tighten their grip on Group I.

Sunday’s match was the Three Lions’ first at Wembley since the agonising Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out loss to Italy and saw Bukayo Saka enjoy a day to remember.

The winger was among those to score spot-kicks against Italy but was given a huge reception against Andorra and wrapped up the scoring on his 20th birthday having provided the assist for both of Lingard’s goals.

“Bukayo’s a top lad,” Lingard said. “Off the field he is brilliant.

“On the field he is even better and to score on his birthday is a huge moment for him.”