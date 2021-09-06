Football rumours: Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah to leave Arsenal?

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Arsenal could lose Eddie Nketiah in the summer with the Gunners not able to claim back a penny, reports The Sun. The paper says the 22-year-old is stalling on the signing of a new deal at the Emirates, meaning he is able to start talking to other clubs in January.

Sticking with north London and Besiktas continue to be keen on a move for Mohamed Elneny, reports the Daily Mirror. The paper says the 29-year-old’s wage demands are currently too high for the Turkish outfit.

Mohamed Salah will be looking for wages of around £500,000-a-week (€583,404) in any new deal at Liverpool, reports the Mirror.

Jesse Lingard may be looking for a way out of Manchester United in January unless he gets more game-time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the first half of this season, writes the Daily Mail.

QPR keeper Seny Dieng is reportedly being pursued by Sheffield United, who had a cash influx following the sale of Aaron Ramsdale for around £24.5m (€28.5m) to Arsenal, says The Irish Sun.

Social media round-up

Jules Kounde transfer to Chelsea blockedhttps://t.co/IjOzo8A6GT — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 5, 2021

Erling Haaland will be playing in the Premier League next season, talkSPORT told https://t.co/hLlb0c0xfM — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 6, 2021

Players to watch



Andre Onana: Inter Milan are said to be looking at the 25-year-old from Ajax as a potential replacement for Samir Handanovic, reports Calciomercato.

James Rodriguez: The Colombia midfielder could be set for pastures new, with Istanbul Basaksehir eager to finalise a deal for the 30-year-old before their transfer window closes on Wednesday, writes Footmercato.

Franck Kessie: The AC Milan midfielder has reportedly turned down a new contract with both Tottenham and Chelsea having expressed an interest, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.