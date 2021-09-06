Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 13:59

Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams dies after long coma

The Senegal-born player won 22 caps for Les Bleus and also represented Paris St Germain.
Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams dies after long coma

PA Sport Staff

Former France and Paris St Germain defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died at the age of 73 after spending 39 years in a coma.

Senegal-born Adams, who played for PSG between 1977 and 1979 and won 22 caps for his adopted country, underwent a knee operation in 1982 but errors with the anaesthetic resulted in cardiac arrest and brain damage.

He left hospital after 15 months, after which he was cared for by his wife Bernadette, but never regained consciousness.

In a statement PSG expressed their condolences and said Adams’ “joie de vivre, charisma and experience commanded respect”.

Adams also made 145 appearances for Nice prior to his move to the capital, having played 84 matches for his first club Nimes.

Nice will pay tribute at their home match against Monaco on September 19. Nimes said they offered “most sincere condolences to his loved ones and to his family”.

More in this section

FIFPRO warns plan for biennial World Cup cannot work without support of players FIFPRO warns plan for biennial World Cup cannot work without support of players
Jurgen Klopp awaiting update after Harvey Elliott undergoes ankle surgery Jurgen Klopp awaiting update after Harvey Elliott undergoes ankle surgery
Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing as AC Milan return to Champions League at Anfield Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing as AC Milan return to Champions League at Anfield
Everton hit back in style to beat Burnley

Everton hit back in style to beat Burnley

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more