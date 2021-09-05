Coleman to miss Serbia game due to injury

The Republic of Ireland will be without Seamus Coleman on Tuesday against Serbia after he was ruled out due to injury.

The FAI confirmed Coleman suffered the injury during their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Saturday evening which ended 1-1.

Squad Update | Skipper Coleman ruled out



Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of the Serbia qualifier due to injury



Cyrus Christie has been called up as replacement and will train with the squad on Monday.

Stephen Kenny's side picked up their first point of their qualification campaign against Azerbaijan at the Aviva, but remain nine points adrift from their Tuesday opponents.

Serbia currently sit top of the Group A table, alongside Portugal on 10 points, while Luxembourg have six.

The game kicks-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday at the Aviva Stadium with live coverage on RTÉ Two and Sky Sports.