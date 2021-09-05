Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 20:34

Coleman to miss Serbia game due to injury

The Republic of Ireland captain suffered an injury during Saturday's game against Azerbaijan.
Coleman to miss Serbia game due to injury

The Republic of Ireland will be without Seamus Coleman on Tuesday against Serbia after he was ruled out due to injury.

The FAI confirmed Coleman suffered the injury during their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Saturday evening which ended 1-1.

Cyrus Christie has been called up as replacement and will train with the squad on Monday.

Stephen Kenny's side picked up their first point of their qualification campaign against Azerbaijan at the Aviva, but remain nine points adrift from their Tuesday opponents.

Serbia currently sit top of the Group A table, alongside Portugal on 10 points, while Luxembourg have six.

The game kicks-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday at the Aviva Stadium with live coverage on RTÉ Two and Sky Sports.

More in this section

Katie Taylor secures points win over Jennifer Han to retain undisputed title Katie Taylor secures points win over Jennifer Han to retain undisputed title
Verstappen edges out Hamilton to land home pole in Dutch GP Verstappen edges out Hamilton to land home pole in Dutch GP
Leona Maguire and Mel Reid get Europe off to strong start for Solheim Cup Leona Maguire and Mel Reid get Europe off to strong start for Solheim Cup
Kimi Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix after positive Covid-19 test

Kimi Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix after positive Covid-19 test

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more