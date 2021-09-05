Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 17:07

HT: Duggan goal puts Meath on track to end Dublin run

Meath are leading Dublin 1-8 to 0-6 at half-time in Croke Park.
HT: Duggan goal puts Meath on track to end Dublin run

A goal from Emma Duggan in the seventh minute has aided Meath to a half-time lead over Dublin in Croke Park.

Duggan was sharp to react to a poor Dublin kick-out, sailing in a high, hanging ball which tucked in behind Ciara Trant to raise the green flag.

Dublin are on the hunt for their fifth successive title, but have struggled to take a hold of the game after Meath's strong start.

Four points from Hannah Tyrrell has kept the Dubs in touch, but Mick Bohan will need to come up with a plan to dull Duggan's influence on the game if they are to hold onto Brendan Martin Cup for another year.

More in this section

Katie Taylor secures points win over Jennifer Han to retain undisputed title Katie Taylor secures points win over Jennifer Han to retain undisputed title
Verstappen edges out Hamilton to land home pole in Dutch GP Verstappen edges out Hamilton to land home pole in Dutch GP
Kimi Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix after positive Covid-19 test Kimi Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix after positive Covid-19 test
Leona Maguire and Mel Reid get Europe off to strong start for Solheim Cup

Leona Maguire and Mel Reid get Europe off to strong start for Solheim Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more