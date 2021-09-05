HT: Duggan goal puts Meath on track to end Dublin run

A goal from Emma Duggan in the seventh minute has aided Meath to a half-time lead over Dublin in Croke Park.
Duggan was sharp to react to a poor Dublin kick-out, sailing in a high, hanging ball which tucked in behind Ciara Trant to raise the green flag.
#MTHvDUB 7 nóim
An Mhí 1-02
Áth Cliath 0-01
EMMA DUGGAN........ 🤩
WHAT A GOAL FOR @meathladiesMLGF #ProperFan
BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/7LWhePYzjx
— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 5, 2021
Dublin are on the hunt for their fifth successive title, but have struggled to take a hold of the game after Meath's strong start.
Four points from Hannah Tyrrell has kept the Dubs in touch, but Mick Bohan will need to come up with a plan to dull Duggan's influence on the game if they are to hold onto Brendan Martin Cup for another year.