HT: Duggan goal puts Meath on track to end Dublin run

A goal from Emma Duggan in the seventh minute has aided Meath to a half-time lead over Dublin in Croke Park.

Duggan was sharp to react to a poor Dublin kick-out, sailing in a high, hanging ball which tucked in behind Ciara Trant to raise the green flag.

Dublin are on the hunt for their fifth successive title, but have struggled to take a hold of the game after Meath's strong start.

Four points from Hannah Tyrrell has kept the Dubs in touch, but Mick Bohan will need to come up with a plan to dull Duggan's influence on the game if they are to hold onto Brendan Martin Cup for another year.