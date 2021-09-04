HT: Mahmudov puts Azerbaijan ahead at the Aviva

Azerbaijan have gone one ahead against the Republic of Ireland after a goal from Emin Mahmudov just before the break.

Stephen's Kenny's men started well with Adam Idah making a few solid attempts on goal, however, the visitors composed themselves in the latter stages to pile on the pressure.

Azerbaijan eventually took the goal they had been threatening in the half's one minute of additional time when a stand-back defensive effort allowed Mahmudov a chance from 25 yards out.

The shot breezed to the top right corner unopposed with Gavin Bazunu's unable to make the save.

The game is being played in front of 25,000 spectators at the Aviva Stadium, the first time the team has played in front of a home crowd in almost two years.

More to follow.