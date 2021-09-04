Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 10:23

Kimi Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix after positive Covid-19 test

Robert Kubica will replace the Finn in the Alfa Romeo line-up.
Kimi Raikkonen out of Dutch Grand Prix after positive Covid-19 test

By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Zandvoort

Kimi Raikkonen has been ruled out of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 2007 world champion (41) who this week announced he would be retiring from Formula One at the end of the season, will be replaced by Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica.

Raikkonen becomes the seventh driver known to have contracted the virus following Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, Lance Stroll and Pierre Gasly.

Polish driver Kubica (36) has taken part in three practice sessions for Alfa Romeo this season.

An F1 spokesperson said: “The FIA, Formula One and Alfa Romeo Racing can today confirm that during onsite PCR testing for the Dutch Grand Prix, Kimi Raikkonen has tested positive for Covid-19.

“In accordance with Covid-19 protocols he will take no further part in this event. All contacts have been declared.

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula One will ensure no wider impact on the Dutch Grand Prix.”

More in this section

Matt Doherty hopes Republic of Ireland soothe Portugal pain against Azerbaijan Matt Doherty hopes Republic of Ireland soothe Portugal pain against Azerbaijan
Darragh Egan confirmed as new Wexford senior hurling manager Darragh Egan confirmed as new Wexford senior hurling manager
US Open day four: Emma Raducanu’s rise continues with second round win US Open day four: Emma Raducanu’s rise continues with second round win
Republic of Ireland number one Gavin Bazunu not taking his position for granted

Republic of Ireland number one Gavin Bazunu not taking his position for granted

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more