Finn Harps have ended Shamrock Rovers’ six-game unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Tunde Owolabi’s fourth goal in two games secured a 2-1 for Ollie Horgan’s side in Ballybofey.

St Pat’s are now level on points with Rovers, albeit with two games more played, after a 3-2 at home to Longford.

Sligo were held to a goalless draw at Drogheda.

And Dundalk remain in the relegation playoff spot after a 1-1 draw away to Waterford.