Ireland v Azerbaijan: Time, channel, team news

James Cox

The Republic of Ireland welcome Azerbaijan to the Aviva Stadium tomorrow, the first international to be played in front of supporters since the start of the pandemic.

Ireland returned to Dublin following the 2-1 defeat to Portugal as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a heartbreaking late brace to seal the win for the home side.

Stephen Kenny's side will look to seal their first win of the campaign against Azerbaijan ahead of the match against Serbia on Tuesday, September 7th.

What time is kick-off and where can I watch it?

Kick off is at 5pm and there will be live coverage on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports.

A limited number of tickets for the Azerbaijan and Serbia games are still on sale.

Team News

Callum Robinson, Alan Browne and Liam Scales trained with the squad at the Aviva Stadium earlier today and are in contention.

Defenders Dara O'Shea and Nathan Collins have been withdrawn from the squad through injury.

Comments

“It will be a proud moment for the players with the fans back,” said Stephen Kenny.

“We have handed many young players their debuts recently but in empty stadia and it is not comparable. They will have their families and their friends there tomorrow night and those who have been on their football journey with them. They will be very proud.

“It will be a different challenge from Portugal but once we can't take lightly.”

Ireland defender Matt Doherty said: “I am a player who needs the crowd back. It is a game changer for me when there are fans there and it helps bring us to a different level.

“The home fans will make a big difference for us against Azerbaijan and Serbia and will be a real positive for us.

“We've got to build on the performance in midweek and get a result which we need to kick-start the campaign really.

“We want to get going and the lads are eager to get points on the board so we'll be going all out for the win.”

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), James Talbot (Bohemians)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Liam Scales (Celtic)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End)

Attackers: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion)