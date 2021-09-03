Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 18:07

Republic of Ireland number one Gavin Bazunu not taking his position for granted

The 19-year-old saved Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty on his fifth appearance for Ireland
Republic of Ireland number one Gavin Bazunu not taking his position for granted

By Damian Spellman, PA

Gavin Bazunu refuses to accept he is the Republic of Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper despite announcing himself on the world stage by saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

The 19-year-old Manchester City keeper, who is on a season-long loan at League One Portsmouth, brilliantly kept out Ronaldo’s spot-kick during Wednesday night’s heartbreaking 2-1 World Cup qualifier defeat in Faro as he won his fifth senior cap.

Bazunu has established himself as Stephen Kenny’s number one ahead of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and Bournemouth’s Mark Travers in the absence of the experienced Darren Randolph, but insists he constantly feels the need to prove himself.

Asked if he feels like Ireland’s number one, he said: “No, not at all. Every game I come into, every training session I do, I feel like I have to prove myself again, not just to the manager, to the players, but to myself.

“I’m always going into training sessions and games never happy or never just content being the so-called number one. I feel like I have to work for my spot every time I step on the pitch.”

That process will in no way have been harmed by Bazunu’s performance at the Estadio Algarve, where he accepted responsibility for the home side’s early penalty, which was awarded after Jeff Hendrick was adjudged to have tripped Bruno Fernandes as he attempted to get to the keeper’s underhit pass.

However, he dusted himself down and dived to his right to turn away Ronaldo’s effort and deny him a record-breaking 110th international goal.

 

Bazunu said: “That was definitely my fault for the penalty, but as soon as it happened and it was given as a penalty, I just had to forget about that because it’s not a goal, it’s just a penalty.

“I obviously had a chance to right my wrongs and I was happy to be able to do that.”

Returning Manchester United superstar Ronaldo, who escaped punishment for clipping defender Dara O’Shea as he waited to take his spot-kick, ultimately had the last laugh when he cancelled out John Egan’s first-half opener with an 89th-minute header and then scored the winner in stoppage time.

Bazunu said: “The word is ‘class’, I suppose. He’s Cristiano Ronaldo, that level of quality. As a team, we defended well against him and the rest of the Portuguese attacking players for the whole game.

“That’s why he’s broken those records and that’s why he is who is is, because he’s able to come up with moments like that and score goals at vital moments.”

Bazunu was not the only Ireland player to excel in the Algarve as Kenny’s men turned in arguably their best display of his reign to date.

And as they prepare for home clashes with Azerbaijan and Serbia, Bazunu is convinced there is cause for optimism.

He said: “You see the way we played against one of the best oppositions in the world. Yes, we were on the defensive a lot, but we showed that we could cause them a lot of problems.

“We had a lot of chances in the game ourselves, so just stick with us and have faith we’re doing the right things.”

More in this section

Darragh Egan confirmed as new Wexford senior hurling manager Darragh Egan confirmed as new Wexford senior hurling manager
Naomi Osaka handed second-round walkover at US Open Naomi Osaka handed second-round walkover at US Open
US Open day four: Emma Raducanu’s rise continues with second round win US Open day four: Emma Raducanu’s rise continues with second round win
Matt Doherty hopes Republic of Ireland soothe Portugal pain against Azerbaijan

Matt Doherty hopes Republic of Ireland soothe Portugal pain against Azerbaijan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more