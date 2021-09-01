Record-breaker Ronaldo sees Portugal to 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the men's record for the most international goals scored, with the captain's two goals seeing Portugal past the Republic of Ireland in Faro.

Having been denied his chance to claim the record earlier in the game thanks to a superb save by goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Ronaldo came back with a vengeance in the closing stages, taking both of his two in the final 15 minutes.

John Egan had Stephen Kenny's side on the front foot at half-time, putting himself on the receiving end of Jamie McGrath's corner to head the ball into the back of the net.

The second half saw the Irish scoring chances dry up, but a ferocious defensive effort did well to see off wave after wave of Portuguese attack.

The Boys in Green could only hold out for so long however, with Ronaldo taking his first goal of the evening and the 110th international goal of his career in the 89th minute.

🇮🇪 19-year-old Gavin Bazunu denies Cristiano Ronaldo from the spot! #WCQ pic.twitter.com/olKinMwZLp — European Qualifiers (@EURO2020) September 1, 2021

Things could have been much worse if it were not for Bazunu's cool head, denying multiple shots on goal.

With the sides level and injury time up, a draw seemed like a fair ending, until the last attack of the game found its way to Ronaldo on the edge of the box, who obliged in heading the shot into the net.

A disappointing result, but a positive performance from the young Irish side who next face Azerbaijan at the Aviva on September 4th.