Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 18:57

Shane Long ruled out for Portugal game after positive Covid test

The FAI confirmed Long is isolating following the positive test.
Shane Long will miss tonight's FIFA World Cup qualifier after testing positive for Covid-19.

The FAI shared the news on Twitter: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm striker Shane Long has tested positive for Covid-19.

"The player has been isolated from the group as per Covid-19 protocols ahead of tonight's qualifier against Portugal."

"Get well soon Longy," the FAI added.

The Group A game at Estadio Algave, Faro kicks off at 7.45pm and will be televised on RTÉ and Sky Sports.

