Shane Long ruled out for Portugal game after positive Covid test

Shane Long will miss tonight's FIFA World Cup qualifier after testing positive for Covid-19.

The FAI shared the news on Twitter: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm striker Shane Long has tested positive for Covid-19.

"The player has been isolated from the group as per Covid-19 protocols ahead of tonight's qualifier against Portugal."

Get well soon Longy 👍#COYBIG | #WeAreOne| #WeAreOne| #PORIRL

"Get well soon Longy," the FAI added.

The Group A game at Estadio Algave, Faro kicks off at 7.45pm and will be televised on RTÉ and Sky Sports.