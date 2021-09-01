All-Ireland Football final crowd to increase to 50% capacity

The GAA has confirmed the attendance for the All-Ireland Senior Football final will be increased to 50 per cent of Croke Park's capacity.

The GAA met on Wednesday to consider whether the crowd figure would be left at 40,000 as originally planned or increased in light of the updated guidelines regarding outdoor events.

Opting to increase the permitted attendance, the change means an additional 1,150 tickets will be available for the game between Tyrone and Mayo on September 11th.

Prior to the Government's announcement on Tuesday evening, the 40,000-crowd had been permitted on the grounds that the game was a pilot event, similar to the All-Ireland Senior Hurling final on August 22nd.

Under the updated guidelines, outdoor events at which all attendees are not fully vaccinated/recently recovered from Covid are permitted to take place at 50 per cent capacity from September 6th.

Due to the game's delay on account of a Covid outbreak among the Tyrone team prior to their semi-final match against Kerry, the rescheduled final makes the cut for the slight crowd increase.

Announcing the decision, the GAA said it welcomes the Government's announcement on the easing of restrictions for sporting events.

Referencing the guidelines, which state outdoor events can go ahead with 75 per cent capacity if all attendees are fully vaccinated, recently recovered, or an accompanied under 18, the GAA said: "With approximately half of our tickets already distributed and unrealistic logistical challenges around processing Covid passports on a match day for a crowd in excess of 41,150 coming from all over the country and abroad, it was decided to proceed on the basis of a 50 per cent attendance."