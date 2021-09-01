Ireland v Portugal: Time, channel, team news

James Cox

The Republic of Ireland face Portugal in a World Cup qualifier this evening.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

Where is the game and what time is kick-off?

Ireland’s Group A World Cup qualifier against Portugal kicks off at 7.45pm (Irish time) at the Estadio Algarve.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be live on RTÉ 2 with coverage starting at 7pm. Sky Sports' coverage starts at 7.30pm.

How is the group poised?

It's been a nightmare start for Stephen Kenny's side. In the opening round of qualifiers in March Ireland lost 3-2 to Serbia in Belgrade before a 1-0 loss to Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium.

Portugal are on top of the group with seven points after two victories and one draw.

Serbia also have seven points, so realistically Ireland will need at least a draw from tonight's game to keep any hopes of qualification alive.

Team news

Ireland are missing Jason Knight, Enda Stevens and Callum O'Dowda due to injury.

Callum Robinson is also missing after contracting Covid-19.

Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot has been called up to the squad to replace Mark Travers who misses out due to illness.

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth), James Talbot (Bohemians)

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons), Shane Long (Southampton), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Ireland face a star-studded Portugal outfit including the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva.

The main focus will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for the first time since rejoining Manchester United.

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patrício (Roma).

Defenders: João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), Domingos Duarte (Granada), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting Lisbon), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting Lisbon), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Danilo (Paris Saint-Germain).

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon), Rúben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (Porto), João Moutinho (Wolves), Octávio (Porto), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), André Silva (Leipzig).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia), Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting Lisbon) Rafa (Benfica).