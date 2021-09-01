Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 13:41

John Egan and Denise O'Sullivan win FAI international player of the year awards

John Egan and Denise O'Sullivan have won the top awards at the FAI International Football Awards
John Egan and Denise O'Sullivan win FAI international player of the year awards

James Cox

John Egan and Denise O'Sullivan have won the top awards at the FAI International Football Awards.

The pair were selected as the best players on the Republic of Ireland senior international men's and women's teams.

Fourteen categories were not considered at this year's FAI awards due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a winless 2020 for the men's senior team, John Egan was selected as the best performer ahead of Enda Stevens and Matt Doherty.

Denise O'Sullivan beat Katie McCabe and Diane Caldwell to the women's senior player of the year award, she previously claimed the honour in 2015.

31st FAI International Football Awards

Men's Senior Player of the Year 

John Egan

Women's Senior Player of the Year 

Denise O’Sullivan

Young International Player of the Year 

Dara O’Shea

International Goal of the Year 

Ellen Molloy (Ireland Women's Under-17 v Iceland)

Under 21s Player of the Year 

Jack Taylor

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year 

Jack Byrne

Special Merit 

Liam Farrell (posthumously)

Hall of Fame 

John Giles / Paula Gorham

More in this section

Romelu Lukaku is missing piece to Chelsea jigsaw – Shaun Wright-Phillips Romelu Lukaku is missing piece to Chelsea jigsaw – Shaun Wright-Phillips
The Premier League’s biggest winners of the summer transfer window The Premier League’s biggest winners of the summer transfer window
Harry Kane says his conscience is clear after transfer talk Harry Kane says his conscience is clear after transfer talk
Serge Aurier leaves Tottenham

Serge Aurier leaves Tottenham

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more