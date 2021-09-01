John Egan and Denise O'Sullivan win FAI international player of the year awards

James Cox

John Egan and Denise O'Sullivan have won the top awards at the FAI International Football Awards.

The pair were selected as the best players on the Republic of Ireland senior international men's and women's teams.

Fourteen categories were not considered at this year's FAI awards due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a winless 2020 for the men's senior team, John Egan was selected as the best performer ahead of Enda Stevens and Matt Doherty.

Denise O'Sullivan beat Katie McCabe and Diane Caldwell to the women's senior player of the year award, she previously claimed the honour in 2015.

31st FAI International Football Awards

Men's Senior Player of the Year

John Egan

Women's Senior Player of the Year

Denise O’Sullivan

Young International Player of the Year

Dara O’Shea

International Goal of the Year

Ellen Molloy (Ireland Women's Under-17 v Iceland)

Under 21s Player of the Year

Jack Taylor

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year

Jack Byrne

Special Merit

Liam Farrell (posthumously)

Hall of Fame

John Giles / Paula Gorham