Deadline day moves for Hourihane, Ronan

James Cox

It has been a quiet transfer deadline day from an Irish perspective.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane has joined Championship side Sheffield United on loan from Aston Villa.

The midfielder, 30, will join Ireland teammates John Egan and Enda Stevens along with former Ireland striker David McGoldrick.

“I’m delighted to be here and cannot wait to get started,” said the Cork native.

“I’ve played against Sheffield United a few times and it is an exciting club to be involved in. The manager here has a great reputation in the Championship, his Fulham team beat us in a play-off final a couple of years ago and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Delighted to have signed for @SheffieldUnited and to become a blade ⚔️ Can’t wait to get going after the international break 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/4ScQjcli5Z — Conor Hourihane (@ConorHourihane) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Ireland international Lee O'Connor has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan from Celtic.

Former Ireland Under-21 Connor Ronan has joined St Mirren on a loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In another loan move, Irish international Harry Arter has joined his boyhood club Charlton Athletic on loan from Nottingham Forest.

It's a drop from the Championship to League One for the midfielder.

Robbie Brady, who has been without a club since leaving Burnley in June, has been linked with a move to Turkey.

Süper Lig club Gaziantep are said to be very interested in signing the Dubliner.

While there has been no confirmation of a deal, Brady is a free agent so the deal would not have to be concluded before the 11pm deadline this evening.