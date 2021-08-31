Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 21:56

Deadline day moves for Hourihane, Ronan

It has been a quiet transfer deadline day from an Irish perspective
Deadline day moves for Hourihane, Ronan

James Cox

It has been a quiet transfer deadline day from an Irish perspective.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane has joined Championship side Sheffield United on loan from Aston Villa.

The midfielder, 30, will join Ireland teammates John Egan and Enda Stevens along with former Ireland striker David McGoldrick.

“I’m delighted to be here and cannot wait to get started,” said the Cork native.

“I’ve played against Sheffield United a few times and it is an exciting club to be involved in. The manager here has a great reputation in the Championship, his Fulham team beat us in a play-off final a couple of years ago and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, Ireland international Lee O'Connor has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan from Celtic.

Former Ireland Under-21 Connor Ronan has joined St Mirren on a loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In another loan move, Irish international Harry Arter has joined his boyhood club Charlton Athletic on loan from Nottingham Forest.

It's a drop from the Championship to League One for the midfielder.

Robbie Brady, who has been without a club since leaving Burnley in June, has been linked with a move to Turkey.

Süper Lig club Gaziantep are said to be very interested in signing the Dubliner.

While there has been no confirmation of a deal, Brady is a free agent so the deal would not have to be concluded before the 11pm deadline this evening.

More in this section

Goal! fans delight as Mexican teenager Santiago Munoz begins Newcastle dream Goal! fans delight as Mexican teenager Santiago Munoz begins Newcastle dream
Harry Kane says his conscience is clear after transfer talk Harry Kane says his conscience is clear after transfer talk
Naomi Osaka eases through US Open first round over Marie Bouzkova Naomi Osaka eases through US Open first round over Marie Bouzkova
Sir Alex, this is for you – Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates return to former boss

Sir Alex, this is for you – Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates return to former boss

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more