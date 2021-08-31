Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 18:03

Goal! fans delight as Mexican teenager Santiago Munoz begins Newcastle dream

The signing bears an uncanny resemblance to the plot of the film Goal!.
By Damian Spellman, PA

Newcastle have completed the signing of teenage Mexican striker Santiago Munoz, the Premier League club have announced.

The United States-born 19-year-old Mexico Under-23 international has joined the Magpies from Santos Laguna on an initial 18-month loan deal with an option to make the move permanent in a story which bears an uncanny resemblance to the plot of the film Goal!.

A club statement said: “Newcastle United can confirm that Mexico under-23 international Santiago Munoz has joined the club’s Academy set-up on an initial 18-month loan deal.

Kuno Becker, starring as lead character Santiago Munez, with David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane on the set of the movie “Goal!
“The 19-year-old, who was born in the United States, arrives from Mexican top-flight side Santos Laguna, where he made his debut last year and has scored three goals and claimed three assists in 13 league games.”

Munoz helped Mexico win the 2019 CONCACAF Under-17 Championship, scoring five times – including the overall goal of the tournament – and was part of the squad which finished as runners-up at the 2019 Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.

He was also involved as the under-23s won the 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship earlier this year.

In Goal!, Santiago Munez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, leaves the Los Angeles barrios to attempt to make his name as a professional footballer in Europe with Newcastle.

