Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 14:46

Sevilla standing firm over Jules Kounde fee after rejecting Chelsea offer

The France defender has a buy-out clause of €80 million (£68.7m).
Sevilla standing firm over Jules Kounde fee after rejecting Chelsea offer

By By Nick Purewal, PA

Sevilla insist Jules Kounde will not be allowed to join Chelsea for less than his €80 million (£68.7m) release clause.

Sporting director Monchi laid bare the Spanish club’s situation in a deadline day press conference, insisting Chelsea’s only formal bid for Kounde came last Wednesday.

Chelsea now face meeting Kounde’s release clause or failing to complete a deal for the highly-rated 22-year-old France defender before the transfer deadline on Tuesday night.

Boss Thomas Tuchel and the Blues board are happy with Chelsea’s squad, but had still hoped to pull off a deal for Kounde especially after Kurt Zouma’s move to West Ham.

“The only written, formal offer from Chelsea came last Wednesday, around 5pm,” said Monchi.

“We weren’t satisfied with the offer, and it was linked to Chelsea selling a player. It was a decent fee but it didn’t meet our criteria.

“We haven’t spoken with Chelsea since Friday night. We all decided that it was best Jules didn’t travel to Elche.

“It’s normal for players to be affected by news of any kind. Last year he had the interest from (Manchester) City and now Chelsea this year.

“Kounde’s (release) clause never went up to 90million euros. It has always been 80million.”

Kurt Zouma File Photo
Kurt Zouma, pictured, has left Chelsea for West Ham (Yui Mok/PA)

Chelsea let France defender Zouma leave for West Ham in a £28million deal after boss Tuchel had been impressed with Trevoh Chalobah in pre-season.

Academy graduate Chalobah has stepped up to the first team squad and enjoyed a fine start to the campaign.

The Blues have also been tailing Kounde all summer, and have been determined to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

While Monchi and Sevilla’s public stance has now been made clear, Chelsea could yet strike a deal before the window shuts – but the west Londoners must come in with a raised offer to stand any chance.

More in this section

Naomi Osaka eases through US Open first round over Marie Bouzkova Naomi Osaka eases through US Open first round over Marie Bouzkova
Sir Alex, this is for you – Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates return to former boss Sir Alex, this is for you – Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates return to former boss
Edinson Cavani’s Uruguay call-up cancelled Edinson Cavani’s Uruguay call-up cancelled
Andy Murray knocked out of US Open in thriller against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray knocked out of US Open in thriller against Stefanos Tsitsipas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more