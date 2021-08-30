Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 14:41

Paralympics: Visually impaired footballer’s ‘magic’ goal wows spectators

Tiago Parana’s jinking run ended in a goal for defending champions Brazil.
By Max McLean, PA

A visually impaired footballer turned heads at the Paralympic Games after scoring a sublime solo goal.

Tiago Parana’s jinking run ended in a goal for defending football five-a-side champions Brazil against hosts Japan at the Aomi Urban Sports Park on Monday.

The Group A fixture saw Brazil win 4-0, but it was Parana’s effort which gave his side a comfortable two-goal cushion before two more goals added gloss to the score.

“What a run that is, that is magic!” exclaimed the commentator.

“Tiago Parana… that is joga bonito, it’s exquisite, it’s beautiful.”

The result means Brazil are guaranteed a place in the semi-finals – they have never failed to win the competition.

In football five-a-side players have severe levels of vision impairment, while they must also wear eyeshades during games.

The ball has a bell inside to alert players to its position, while players say “voy” when they have the ball to let others know where they are.

A guide can provide instructions either verbally or by banging on the goalposts during penalty kicks.

