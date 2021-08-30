Fans to return to Aviva for Ireland's qualifier against Azerbaijan this Saturday

Some 25,000 Ireland fans will get to attend the Aviva this Saturday’s for the Republic’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Tickets for the game – and also for the qualifier against Serbia on Tuesday, September 7th – went on sale this morning.

A relaxation of Government guidelines means 25,000 Ireland fans can attend the Azerbaijan fixture this coming Saturday and the Serbia qualifier on Tuesday week

Manager Stephen Kenny said his players are really looking forward to playing in front of passionate Ireland fans at the ground for the first time since November 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to social distancing regulations, all tickets will be allocated in pods of two only, while the maximum purchase in a single transaction is six tickets. Prices start at €15 for under-16s and €30 for an adult ticket.