All-Ireland Camogie: Galway book place in final with win over Tipperary

Galway booked their place in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final today with a win over Tipperary at Croke Park.

The 2019 champions beat Tipperary 1-13 to 0-12 this afternoon, with Orlaith McGrath providing the goal for the Tribeswomen.

It is the third consecutive year Galway will contest the decider, and will face the winner of the other last four clash currently under way between Cork and reigning champions Kilkenny.

Galway had to withstand a heroic effort by Tipperary, but a fortuitous goal right on the hour by McGrath finally gave them the breathing space to advance to the final on September 12th.

The Munster outfit were competitive for much of the opening quarter and led by a point after seven minutes, by which stage Orla O’Dwyer had swung over an equaliser to Aoife Donohue’s opener and Cáit Devane had converted a free.

But as the half wore on, it became clear that they were just not as sharp in the really tight exchanges as their opponents and were finding it difficult to get beyond the Galway 45.

It was 0-8 to 0-4 at the change of ends and that was a fair reflection of a half that never really took off, though Niamh Kilkenny’s second score after deadening a difficult ball and finishing from 50m was a real highlight.

Four minutes and 20 seconds after the restart, Tipperary were on the front foot, Cáit Devane having driven over three points in the blink of an eye.

However, the hopes of Bill Mullaney’s game crew were ended when a shot for a point from Orlaith McGrath dropped from their keeper’s hand into the net.

Reporting by Daragh Ó Conchúir at Croke Park.