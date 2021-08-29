Paralympics Day Five: Jason Smyth eases to T13 100m final

There was plenty of action overnight on Day Five of the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Five Irish athletes were set to compete in individual events, while Team Ireland will also be representing in the last remaining round of the Equestrian Grade I-V Team Test.

In the pool bright and early was Róisín Ní Riain, racing in the S13 50m Freestyle. The 16-year-old took a time of 28.88 seconds which was not enough to see her through to the final.

𝗗𝗔𝗬 5️⃣ 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘



Another big day for #TeamIreland at #Tokyo2020 with 5 different sports taking place!



➡ Archery

➡ Athletics

➡ Equestrian

➡ Powerlifting

➡ Swimming



Live updates brought to you live from Tokyo!#TheNextLevel | #Tokyo2020 | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/xz38NLGMdR — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) August 29, 2021

Kerrie Leonard was next up, competing in the Individual Compound Archery event. Getting off to a great start, Leonard led her head-to-head in the 1/16 elimination, going on to win 141-137. The win sees her through to the last eight which will take place on Monday at 3am Irish time.

Making his fourth appearance at the Paralympics, Jason Smyth got his Tokyo Games underway in the T13 100m heats. The five-time Paralympic Gold medallist eased through Heat 2 with a time of 10.74 seconds with the final to take place later today.

There was personal bests all round in the Powerlifting event as Britney Arendse featured in the 73kg final. The 21-year-old took her first PB of the day, managing 103kg on her first lift, before taking 104kg in her second lift. Making it three from three, the Cavan woman then lifted 107kg in the third round, finishing in 7th place overall.

Still to come

Later, Tamsin Addison is last up for Team Ireland in the Equestrian Grade I-V Team Test, due to compete at 10am.

Jordan Lee is also in action in the T47 High Jump at 11.25am, followed shortly after by Smyth in the T13 100m final at 11.50am.

Coverage of the events will be shown live on RTÉ Two and the RTÉ Player.