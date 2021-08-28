All-Ireland Football: Kerry and Tyrone neck and neck entering extra time

Kerry and Tyrone are tied neck and neck as their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final enters extra time.

Both sides sit equal at 17 points, with Kerry at 0-17 and Tyrone at 2-11 heading into two periods of 10-minute play.

Mayo awaits the winner in the decider in a fortnight.

At half-time, Tyrone's 1-7 scoreline led Kerry's 0-9 by a single point at Croke Park.

David Clifford opened the scoring after 30 seconds played with a score, and he followed up two minutes later with a second.

The Red Hand keeper Niall Morgan then pointed from a 45 to get their first score, settling them into the game.

Peter Harte put Tyrone one ahead with eight minutes gone, and Sean O’Shea responded almost immediately to bring the sides back level.

High intensity

It was a high intensity start from both sides, with turnovers from Tyrone causing serious pressure on the Kerry forward line.

A goal chance for Kerry from Stephen O’Brien was disallowed for a square ball, and with 24 minutes gone on the clock Tyrone once again broke down the Kerry play. Running at the Kerry defence, Peter Harte picked out Niall Sludden, and passed it to Conor McKenna who buried it in the back of the net.

David Clifford had a massive first half for the Kingdom, kicking five points, and Niall Morgan provided a huge score just inside the halfway line before the break before the break, to put Tyrone one ahead.

In the second half, Kerry took the lead for a time, at 0-13 to Tyrone's 1-9 with less than 20 minutes of normal time left to play.