Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 15:00

Meath crowned All-Ireland Minor Football champions after 30-year wait

Meath's almost 30-year wait for title success ended thanks to Shaun Leonard
Meath beat Tyrone 1-12 to 1-11 to win the All-Ireland Minor Football final at Croke Park on Saturday.

Meath's almost 30-year wait for title success ended thanks to Shaun Leonard, with his winning point in the 64th minute securing the county's first title at the minor grade since 1992.

Tyrone, slight favourites, started brightly and an eighth-minute goal from captain Cormac Devlin helped them to lead by 1-3 to 0-2.

The sides were back level by the first water break at 1-4 apiece, and Meath went in with a narrow half-time lead, 1-7 to 1-6.

By the second half, the scores were tied for the eighth time at 1-11 apiece, when wing-forward Leonard kicked the historic winner. Oisin O Murchu was the top-scorer for Meath with 1-2.

