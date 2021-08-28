Paralympics Day Four: Silver in the Velodrome for Dunlevy and McCrystal

Muireann Duffy

Ireland has claimed another medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, this time in the Izu Velodrome.

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal were on the bike in the Women's B 3000M Individual Pursuit at 2am Irish time on Saturday.

Their qualifying round was a sign of great things to come, with the pair claiming a world record time of 3:19.496. The record was however beaten moments later by Team GB, going 0.125 seconds faster.

It was down to the two teams to fight it out for gold then, with the Irish pair ultimately taking silver after posting a time of 3:21.505.

#ParaCycling The Irish flag is raised again in Japan, this time in the Izu Veldrome for Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal 🥈🇮🇪#TeamIreland | #TheNextLevel | #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/b453axd3BG — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) August 28, 2021

Also in the Velodrome, Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne took a personal best time of 1:01.545 in the Men's B 1000M Time Trial, which had them first in the standing for a spell, but saw them take fifth in the end.

In the pool, Nicole Turner was back in action for the Women's SB6 100M Breaststroke.

Turner's third place finish in the heat, hitting the wall in 1:40.82 to claim another personal best at the Games, saw her through to the final which took place shortly after 9am.

The Laois woman finished seventh overall and will be back in action on Monday, competing in the 50M Butterfly, her main event.

𝗗𝗔𝗬 4️⃣ 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘



Another busy day for #TeamIreland with 4 different sports taking place over the day.



➡️ Athletics

➡️ Cycling

➡️ Equestrian

➡️ Swimming



We hope you can join us through the night on Day 4️⃣ of #Tokyo2020, we can't wait for it! #TheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/1xmF8qNjV8 — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) August 27, 2021

The Equestrian Grade I-V Team Test is currently underway, with Ireland represented by Tamsin Addison, Michael Murphy and Kate Kerr-Horan.

Addison is first up, shortly after 10am, while Murphy is due to compete at 11.20am.

On the track, there's hope of another medal for Team Ireland as Greta Streimikyte races in the Women's T13 1500M final at 11.10am.

The 26-year-old put in a strong performance to take second in Friday's heat, having led for much of the race.