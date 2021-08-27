Tyrone v Kerry: what time and where to watch

After delays and fears that this All-Ireland football semi-final would never happen, Kerry and Tyrone will take to the pitch at Croke Park on Saturday at 3.30pm to decide which county will face Mayo in the final on September 11th.

Tyrone co-manager Feargal Logan has confirmed that all the county’s senior footballers have returned to training ahead of the rescheduled match, which was postponed twice due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Tyrone camp. Previously Logan was reported as stating that one player had been hospitalised due to symptoms.

The match is live on RTÉ and Sky Sports, with coverage on both stations starting at 2.30pm. There will also be live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1.

Key players for Kerry in Saturday’s game will be Paudie Clifford, who has looked particularly strong in his most recent outings, along with Gavin White and David Moran. Kerry fans will also be hoping David Clifford to return to scoring form in this match. From the bench, the likes of Tadhg Morley and Killian Spillane can turn a game.

For Tyrone both Matthew Donnelly and Darren McCurry have had a very impressive season so far, while Conor Meyler has shored up Tyrone’s defence. Any weakness in the Ulstermen’s set-up seems to be in the midfield. Covid may be the deciding factor in this team’s performance.

Ahead of the senior semi-final, Tyrone is also in the minor final against Meath, with throw-in at 1pm.