Shamrock Rovers' European run ends with defeat to Flora Tallinn

Shamrock Rovers’ European run has ended with defeat to Flora Tallinn in the second leg of their Europa Conference League playoff.

The Rovers were knocked out of the League at Tallaght Stadium tonight after a single-goal win for Flora resulted in a 5-2 defeat on aggregate.

A second half Flora goal after deadlock in the first half was enough for the Estonian outfit to book their place in the group stages.

Progression would have been worth €3 million to the Hoops, who were forced to concede defeat in front of the largest crowd in Tallaght since the pandemic hit.

Some 3,500 supporters were permitted to attend the sell-out clash, which came after Rovers lost the first leg 4-2 in a result that proved costly tonight.

FT | @ShamrockRovers 0-1 Flora Tallinn (2-5 agg)



It's disappointment for the Hoops at Tallaght Stadium. Shamrock Rovers European run comes to an end. #LOI pic.twitter.com/hXarZFEVnc — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 26, 2021

Elsewhere, Tottenham booked a place in the competition proper with a 3-1 aggregate win over Portuguese side Pacos De Ferreira.

Harry Kane scored twice tonight to help Spurs to a 3-0 win in north London.