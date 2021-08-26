Shamrock Rovers v Flora Tallinn: Time, channel, team news

James Cox

Shamrock Rovers face Estonian outfit Flora Tallinn in the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off tie tonight.

Here's everything you need to know about the big game.

What time and where?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and the game takes place at Tallaght Stadium.

It will be the largest crowd in Tallaght since the pandemic hit with 3,500 supporters permitted to attend the sell-out clash.

No away supporters will be permitted and Rovers will need the support of the crowd as they look to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Where can I watch?

The match is live on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

How is the tie poised?

Rovers lost the first leg 4-2 and that result could prove costly tonight.

They put in an under par display in Estonia, but Rovers have a chance to turn things around tonight, they have been in good form lately and have been scoring plenty of goals in the league.

Away goals have been scrapped in the competition so Rovers will need to win by three to progress in the 90 minutes or two to take the tie to extra time.

What's at stake?

In short, a lot.

Qualifying for the group stages of the competition would be big for Rovers and the League of Ireland.

They have claimed around €1 million in prize money for their run in the competition so far and a victory tonight would bring it closer to three million after the six group stage matches.

A number of big clubs are likely to reach the group stages meaning Rovers could face one or more of the likes of Roma, Tottenham, Feyenoord and Rennes.

Team news

Lee Grace will miss out again with a thigh injury, however, striker Aidomo Emakhu and defender Liam Scales are available.

Manager Stephen Bradley insists Rovers can still progress to the group stages.

"We've just got to focus on what we do, don't worry about how many goals or what we need to do or what time," he said.

"Just focus on our jobs, focus on getting back to our levels and we know if we do that, we can cause this team or any team problems. So that's the main focus."