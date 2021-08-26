Nathan Collins receives first call-up in 25-man Ireland squad

James Cox

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 25-man squad for the upcoming Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Ireland travel to Faro to take on Portugal at the Estádio Algarve on Wednesday, September 1st before returning to Ireland to take on Azerbaijan on Saturday, September 4th and Serbia on Tuesday, September 7th at the Aviva Stadium.

Enda Stevens, Callum O'Dowda, Jason Knight and Chiedozie Ogbene have all been ruled out through injury while West Brom striker Callum Robinson tested positive for Covid-19 this week, and is currently in isolation.

Burnley defender Nathan Collins receives his first call-up to the senior squad whilst Jamie McGrath and Andrew Omobamidele keep their place in the squad after impressing in the summer camp in Andorra and Hungary.

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly and Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick return to the squad having missed the summer international friendlies, with the squad set to fly out to Portugal on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Attackers: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Long (Southampton), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

Fixtures

01/09 — Portugal v Republic of Ireland, Estádio Algarve, 7.45pm

04/09 — Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan, Aviva Stadium, 5pm

07/09 — Republic of Ireland v Serbia, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

Kenny will face his toughest test so far as Ireland manager against Portugal.

Fernando Santos has named a very strong squad including the likes of Manchester City's Ruben Dias, Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota of Liverpool and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo.