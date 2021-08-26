Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 10:49

Fernando Alonso to continue racing with Alpine

The double world champion, who turned 40 last month, returned to the grid this season following two years away.
By Philip Duncan, PA F1 Correspondent, Spa-Francorchamps

Fernando Alonso will extend his career to the age of 41 after signing a new one-year deal with Alpine.

He finished fourth at the Hungarian Grand Prix – the final round before the summer break – and is 11th in the standings.

The Spaniard, who has won 32 times in 322 appearances, said ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix: “I’m very happy to confirm the contract extension with Alpine F1 Team into 2022.

“I felt at home the moment I returned to this team and have been welcomed back with open arms.

“It’s been a tricky season for everyone, but we’ve shown progress as a team and the result in Hungary serves as a good example of this progression.

“We’re targeting more positive memories for the rest of this season but also crucially from next year onwards with the new regulation changes coming into Formula One.

“I have been a big supporter of the need for a level playing field and change in the sport and the 2022 season will be a great opportunity for that.”

