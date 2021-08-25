Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 20:50

Ireland international Callum Robinson tests positive for Covid-19

The news is a big blow to Ireland boss Stephen Kenny who is due to name his squad for the World Cup qualifiers tomorrow
James Cox

Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the upcoming triple-header of World Cup qualifiers.

West Brom face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup tonight but Robinson and goalkeeper David Button will miss the game after positive Covid tests.

Ireland will face Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia in September.

Striker Robinson has scored three goals in four Championship games for West Brom this season.

Robinson previously contracted Covid-19 last November, which led to him missing the friendly against England at Wembley.

 

