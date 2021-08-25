LGFA working to resolve issues as All-Ireland final tickets go on sale

Tickets for this year's TG4 All-Ireland Football Finals have gone on sale.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) confirmed the tickets for the Croke Park triple-header can only be purchased online via Ticketmaster.

The tickets for the September 5th fixtures can be purchased in pods of two, with a limit of three pods (six tickets) per transaction. Each booking of six tickets must also include at least one adult, the LGFA said.

The association said it was aware that many fans experienced issues earlier on Monday while trying to purchase tickets, stating the LGFA has "no control over ticket sales".

"All tickets must be purchased through Ticketmaster, to ensure compliance with Covid regulations.

"The LGFA is working with Ticketmaster to resolve any issues being experienced by spectators this morning," the statement added.

In the first game of the day, Antrim are up against Wicklow in the Junior final at 11.45am, followed by Westmeath against Wexford in the Intermediate at 1.45pm, before Meath meet Dublin in the Senior final at 4.15pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website. Adult stand tickets are priced at €25, while under 18s are €5, and tickets for Hill 16 (adults only) are €15.