Netflix reveal trailer for Michael Schumacher documentary ahead of September release

On the 30th anniversary of Michael Schumacher's first Formula 1 race in Spa, Netflix has released the trailer for a documentary on the iconic driver's glittering career.

The German claimed seven Drivers Championship titles, including a five-in-a-row between 2000-2004, driving for some of the top teams including Benetton and Ferrari.

30 years ago today, Michael Schumacher competed in his very first Formula 1 race in Spa, Belgium, launching his legendary motorsport career. SCHUMACHER, from 15 September, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/0XsEdlxYSC — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 25, 2021

Following his retirement from the sport in 2012, Schumacher was involved in a skiing accident in which he sustained serious injuries. Following the incident, his family asked the public to respect their privacy and rarely offer updates on the 52-year-olds condition.

The documentary will detail his rise from F1 rookie to racing legend and the impact Schumacher had on the sport.

The trailer shows interviews with F1 drivers, including four-time Drivers Champion Sebastian Vettel, and members of his family, including his son, Mick who has followed in his father's footsteps, now racing in Formula 1 with Hass.

Featuring rare interviews and previously undisclosed archival footage, the documentary is directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertons, Vanessa Nocker and Michael Wech.

Schumacher is set for release on Netflix in Ireland on September 15th.