Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 10:57

Paralympics Day One: Four PBs for Team Ireland, Turner and Ní Riain make finals

Nicole Turner and Róisín Ní Riain qualified for the finals of the S6 50M Freestyle and the S13 100M Butterfly respectively.
Paralympics Day One: Four PBs for Team Ireland, Turner and Ní Riain make finals

It's been a busy morning in Tokyo for Team Ireland on the first day of action at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Five Irish athletes competed in the early hours of the morning Irish time, but the day's Irish interest is not over yet, thanks to the qualification of two swimmers for finals which will take place shortly.

Swimming

Nicole Turner and Róisín Ní Riain both qualified out of their heats to earn a spot in today's finals.

First up however was Barry McClements in the S9 400M Freestyle. The Co Down man set a personal best, clocking a 4:27.11, which unfortunately wasn't enough to see him through, missing out by an agonising 0.98 seconds.

Speaking after the race, McClements said being the first Irish athlete to compete, he was happy to set the tone for the team by posting a personal best.

Turner was next up in the pool, swimming in the S6 50M Freestyle event, hitting the wall in an impressive 35.47 - another personal best in the pool for the team.

Last up in today's heats was 16-year-old Ní Riain. Competing in her first Paralympics, the Limerick teen took a 3-second personal best in the S13 100M Butterfly, earning her a spot in the final.

Women's S6 50M Freestyle Final - Nicole Turner - 10.46am (Irish Time)

Women's S13 100M Butterfly Final - Róisín Ní Riain - 11.38am (Irish Time)

Table Tennis

Over in the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Colin Judge was in action in the qualification round of the Men's C3 Singles Table Tennis event.

The Dubliner met world number six Zhao Ping from China in the opening game, getting off to a difficult start, losing the first set 11-6. Judge pulled himself back into contention, as the second set ended 9-9 before he took the third set 12-10, however the Chinese athlete proved too strong in the end, rounding out the game with an 11-6 fourth set.

Track Cycling

The Irish personal bests were not just reserved for the pool this morning, with Richael Timothy's 4:11.69 in the Women's C1-3 3000M Individual Pursuit Qualifiers putting her top of the ranking in the early stages.

The Roscommon woman slipped down the rankings from there, however, finishing ninth, narrowly missing out on the eighth position that would have seen her qualify for the finals.

More in this section

Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette available to face West Brom Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette available to face West Brom
Tributes paid to ‘lovely man’ Kyle Anderson following Australian’s death aged 33 Tributes paid to ‘lovely man’ Kyle Anderson following Australian’s death aged 33
Paralympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening Covid crisis Paralympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening Covid crisis
Robert Page delighted with Gareth Bale’s impact on Real Madrid return

Robert Page delighted with Gareth Bale’s impact on Real Madrid return

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more