All-Ireland Hurling Final HT: Limerick ruthless in pursuit of Liam McCarthy

Cork 1-11 Limerick 3-18

The reigning All-Ireland hurling champions are taking no chances in the aim of bringing Liam McCarthy back to the Treaty county for a second year in a row.

In the opening 35, Gearoid Hegarty was the man to once again set the match alight, taking his county's first goal of the afternoon in the second minute. Patrick Collins was left with little hope of denying the St Patrick's clubman, who stole up the left wing to send a screamer in low to the back of the net.

Not lacking in their own talent in front of the goal, Cork's response wasn't long in the making. Kieran Kingston's decision to bring in Shane Kingston after his man of the match semi-final performance was confirmed a wise move when the 23-year-old struck back to make it a goal apiece.

Great response from @OfficialCorkGAA as Shane Kingston equalises with a goal against @LimerickCLG in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final! #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/aLqEaXHMbZ — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 22, 2021

The ease of Limerick's scores was evident, with all but one point in the first half coming from play. The free-taker, Aaron Gillane, was no on-trick pony however, snatching the Shannonsider's second goal in the 14th minute.

At the first-half water break, things stood 1-6 to 2-8 in Limerick's favour, but John Kiely's side showed no sign of easing up. A match-up between Gillane and Hegarty had Cork thanking their lucky stars after the bouncing shot skimmed wide.

Hegarty wasn't finished with his charge on goal, however, twisting the knife one last time in the 36th minute to add another to their tally.