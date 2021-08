Derry City have edged Sligo Rovers by 2-1 in the League of Ireland Premier Division at the Showgrounds.

Ronan Boyce scored the winner four minutes from time for the Candystripes.

UCD won 2-0 away to Cobh Ramblers in the First Division.

In the Women's National League, Shelbourne saw off Athlone by 4 goals to nil.

Galway were 6-1 winners over Cork City, while Bohemians beat Treaty United 5-1.