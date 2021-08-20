Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 22:04

Cork and Limerick teams announced for All-Ireland Hurling Final

The all-Munster All-Ireland final will take place in Croke Park on Sunday, with throw-in at 3.30pm.
Both Limerick and Cork have announced their starting teams for Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

Kieran Kingston faced a number of tough decisions for this weekend's decider, but a man of the match performance from his son, Shane in the semi-final against Kilkenny has earned him a spot among the starters in the place of Shane Barrett.

Another change from their last outing is Eoin Cadogan, who comes in for Ger Millerick at wing-back.

John Kiely, on the other hand, has named an unchanged side from their semi-final win over Waterford.

Declan Hannon will be hoping to captain the county to another title, with his side bolstered by the rescinding of Peter Casey's red card for a challenge on Conor Gleeson in the semi-final.

Writing in The Irish Times, Jackie Tyrrell said Cork's management of Cian Lynch will be vital if they are to deny the reigning champs another title.

"You can’t allow Lynch to drift around without anyone shadowing him. If your plan is to pass him on to the next player across, he will think all his Christmases have come at once," the nine-time All-Ireland winner writes, ultimately giving his nod to the Treaty men.

Fellow Kilkenny legend DJ Carey told the Irish Examiner Cork are in a great position, however, he adds: "I think Limerick have brought this game to a new level."

Carey said he would give Cork "a small bit of a chance", citing their abundance of speed, however, Limerick's physicality and experience is too much for him to look past in terms of predicting a winner.

The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final between Cork and Limerick at Croke Park will throw-in at 3.30pm on Sunday, August 22nd. The game will be televised live on RTÉ Two (coverage starting at 2pm), Sky Sports Arena (coverage starting at 2.30pm), and on GAAGO (coverage starting at 3.30pm) for those watching outside of Ireland.

Cork:

P. Collins (Ballinhassig), N. O'Leary (Castlelyons), R. Downey (Glen Rovers), S. O'Donoghue (Inniscarra), T, O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum), M. Coleman (Blarney), E. Cadogan (Douglas), D Fitzgibbon (Charleville), L. Meade (Newcestown), C. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), S. Harnedy (St Iotas), R. O'Flynn (Erins Own), J. O'Connor (Sarsfields), P. Horgan (Glen Rovers), S. Kingston (Douglas).

Limerick:

N. Quad (Effin), S. Finn (Bruff), D. Morrissey (Ahane), B. Nash (South Liberties), D. Byrnes (Patrickswell), D. Hannon (Adare), K. Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), W. O'Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), D. O'Donovan (Doon), G. Hegarty (St Patrick's), C. Lynch (Patrickswell), T. Morrissey (Ahane), A. Gillane (Patrickswell), S. Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), P. Casey (Na Piarsaigh).

