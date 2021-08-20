Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 08:34

Arsenal complete permanent Martin Odegaard signing

The Norwegian spent part of last season on loan with the Gunners.
By PA Sport Staff

Arsenal have completed the permanent signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

The Norway international spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, scoring two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club.

And he has secured a return to the Premier League club after signing a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old becomes the Gunners’ fourth summer signing after the arrivals Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Odegaard joined Madrid as a 16-year-old in January 2015 from Stromsgodset in his homeland and later spent two seasons on loan at Heerenveen, before temporary stints with Vitesse Arnhem, Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

He will not be available for the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday as Mikel Arteta’s side look to bounce back from the opening day defeat to Brentford.

