Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 19:31

Shamrock Rovers suffer 4-2 defeat against Flora Tallinn

Rovers were away to the Estonian side for their first leg Europa Conference League fixture.
Shamrock Rovers have been beaten 4-2 by Flora Tallinn in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off.

Sergei Zenjov opened the scoring for the homeside in the 13th minute, followed not long after by Martin Miller.

Graham Burke got Rovers on the scoresheet just before the break, sending them into the second half trailing 2-1.

Again, it was FC Flora who struck first, with Rauno Sappinen in the 76th minute, before Liam Scales clawed one back for Stephen Bradley's side in the 86th minute.

A second for Miller in the closing stages of the game cemented the win, giving Rovers a large deficit to make up when the sides meet next.

The second leg will be held in Tallaght Stadium on August 26th and will be televised live on RTÉ Two.

