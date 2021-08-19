James McClean rejoins former club Wigan in move from Stoke

James Cox

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has rejoined his former club Wigan Athletic after leaving Stoke City.

The move will see the 32-year-old drop from the Championship to League One.

McClean has signed a one-year deal with The Latics.

McClean had fallen out with Stoke manager Michael O'Neill, so the move comes as no surprise.

“James McClean has completed a permanent move to Wigan Athletic,” said Stoke in a statement.

“We would like to thank James for his service and wish him every success in the future.”

McClean made 73 appearances for Wigan between 2013 and 2015.