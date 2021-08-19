Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 13:01

James McClean rejoins former club Wigan in move from Stoke

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has rejoined his former club Wigan Athletic after leaving Stoke City
James McClean rejoins former club Wigan in move from Stoke

James Cox

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has rejoined his former club Wigan Athletic after leaving Stoke City.

The move will see the 32-year-old drop from the Championship to League One.

McClean has signed a one-year deal with The Latics.

McClean had fallen out with Stoke manager Michael O'Neill, so the move comes as no surprise.

“James McClean has completed a permanent move to Wigan Athletic,” said Stoke in a statement.

“We would like to thank James for his service and wish him every success in the future.”

McClean made 73 appearances for Wigan between 2013 and 2015.

More in this section

Andy Murray beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in Cincinnati Andy Murray beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in Cincinnati
Romelu Lukaku grateful to get Chelsea number nine shirt Romelu Lukaku grateful to get Chelsea number nine shirt
Harry Kane not part of Tottenham group heading to Portugal for Pacos tie Harry Kane not part of Tottenham group heading to Portugal for Pacos tie
Injury deals blow to Renato Sanches’ UK return with Liverpool

Injury deals blow to Renato Sanches’ UK return with Liverpool

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more