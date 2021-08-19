Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 09:52

Injury deals blow to Renato Sanches’ UK return with Liverpool

Elsewhere, Manchester City seem to have buckled and are now willing to offer £150 million for Harry Kane
By PA Sport Staff

An injury to Renato Sanches has dealt a significant blow to Liverpool’s pursuit of the midfielder, according to the Mirror. The Portugal international, who previously spent time in the UK on loan from Bayern Munich to Swansea, had been tipped to join the Reds but his club Lille have confirmed an injury will force him off the pitch for six weeks. The paper says a move to Anfield is looking “increasingly unlikely” as the transfer window enters its final fortnight.

Manchester City are reportedly willing to offer the £150 million necessary to sign Harry Kane. The Independent reports Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could be ready to talk about selling the England striker, 28, given City have upped their offer.

The Times says one of West Ham’s rivals could pick up Nikola Milenkovic after the East Londoners abandoned their pursuit of the defender. Tottenham have recently increased their interest in the versatile Serbia and Fiorentina player, according to the paper. Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici is said to have wanted to sign the 23-year-old when the Italian was at Juventus two years ago.

Sean Longstaff could be heading to Merseyside, the Mail reports. Newcastle have placed a £10 million price tag on the midfielder, 23, ahead of his contract expiring next summer and with Everton boss Rafael Benitez interested in signing him, the paper says.

Mohamed Salah: The 29-year-old Egypt forward faces a drawn-out contract saga with Liverpool, according to the Times.

Kieran Trippier: Spanish outlet AS reports Arsenal and Manchester United have been told they have no chance of signing Atletico Madrid’s 30-year-old England full-back.

