Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 06:40

Michy Batshuayi joins Besiktas on loan after extending Chelsea contract

The 27-year-old striker moved to Stamford Bridge from Marseille in 2016.
By PA Sport staff

Michy Batshuayi has joined Besiktas on a season-long loan after extending his Chelsea contract until 2023.

The 27-year-old striker moved to Stamford Bridge from Marseille in 2016 and has scored 25 goals across 77 appearances for the Blues.

But Batshuayi has regularly spent time away from the club, having been loaned to Borussia Dortmund and Valencia before two spells at Crystal Palace.

The Belgium international will now spend the 2021-22 campaign with Turkish giants Besiktas after extending his Chelsea contract.

“Very, very happy to join Besiktas,” Batshuayi posted on Twitter. “An incredible opportunity for me and I’m already looking to play.

“Thank you to all the fans for the crazy welcome at Istanbul. See you at the stadium very soon.”

Batshuayi follows fellow strikers Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham out of Chelsea after they made respective moves to Serie A sides AC Milan and Roma.

Romelu Lukaku headed the other way this summer, re-joining Chelsea in £97.5million deal after two successful seasons with reigning Italian champions Inter Milan.

Winger Kenedy later followed Batshuayi out of the door at Stamford Bridge, joining Flamengo on loan for the season.

The Brazilian has returned to his homeland after signing a new deal at Chelsea.

