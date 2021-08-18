Paul Doolin appointed as new Athlone Town manager

Digital Desk Staff

Former Drogheda United and Cork City manager Paul Doolin is back in the League of Ireland after being appointed as boss of First Division club Athlone Town.

Doolin’s last managerial job was with the FAI as Ireland U-19 head coach. The 58-year-old guided the side to a first European finals for nine years in his first season in 2011 before departing in 2016.